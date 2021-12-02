Man convicted in fatal Lake George boat crash to go before parole board

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man convicted of causing a boat crash that killed an 8-year-old girl on Lake George is expected to go before the parole board to make a case for his release from prison.

Alexander West was under the influence when the boat he was operating struck another boat on Lake George in the summer of 2016. The crash killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.

West was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison and is eligible for parole in April 2022. His hearing is scheduled for next week.