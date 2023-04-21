BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man busted on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, for using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart, admitted to the crime on Thursday. Nicholas C. Hendricks, 29, was among three people who allegedly tried to pay for merchandise with forged cash.

Troopers were called to the North Country supermarket around 1:18 p.m. on the October date. The suspects drove off in their car before officers arrived. Just before 2 p.m., that car was spotted on the I-87 Northway, near Wilton, and the trio was pulled over.

During the traffic stop, Hendricks—along with Kayla Vargas, 25, of New York City, and Terry S. Walley, 28, of Troy—was arrested. Officers searching the car found an undisclosed amount of fake money.

Hendricks was charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. After pleading guilty to that charge Thursday, he was scheduled for sentencing on June 29, at 10 a.m.

Walley was hit with the same, single charge as Hendricks. Their accomplice, Vargas, is facing two counts of that charge.

Walley is doing time in county lockup and has not yet entered a plea. Vargas has been on probation since the incident. Neither of their court dates have been publicly announced.