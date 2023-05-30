BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man from Los Angeles, California drowned at West Dollar Island on Lake George in Bolton on Saturday, and police are currently investigating the situation. Kumar Hemant, 27, was declared dead after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to West Dollar Island for reports of a man who potentially drowned. Upon arrival, Hemant was found unresponsive roughly 20 feet below the water by North Queensbury Rescue, Bolton EMS, and the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department.

Life-saving measures were taken immediately, and he was taken to Green Island for further care. Ultimately, Hemant was declared dead. A preliminary investigation by police determined Hemant willingly entered the water, became distressed, went under the water, and failed to resurface.

The drowning is under investigation but is believed to be accidental.