LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jenna Ross, a mother of four, underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor three and a half weeks ago. Her employer, the Long Horn Restaurant and Pub, raised over $19,000 during a weekend fundraiser to help her make ends meet.

On Saturday, December 3, the restaurant had over 80 gift cards and almost 90 gift baskets up for raffle, with a 50/50 for high ticket items as well. The restaurant also held a bake sale, took holiday photos for donation, and even had Santa himself in attendance. All day long, they only offered take-out to make room for the community to gather, help out, and participate in the fundraiser.

Ten percent of all food sales also went to the cause. Long Horn said that they surpassed their unspoken goal of $15,000.

Ross makes bi-weekly trips to Long Island as part of her recovery. She continues to undergo physical therapy and occupational therapy and has more surgery in the future.

“Who ever thought this little ol’ restaurant of ours could generate so much love,” The restaurant said after the event on social media. “We cannot express enough how GRATEFUL we all are to this community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”