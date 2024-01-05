WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple people were injured when a Flixbus traveling southbound on I-87 rolled over on Friday afternoon. The crash happened between exits 22 and 23 in Lake George.

The Lake George Fire Department says there are approximately 22 victims with various injuries. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Warrensburg Central School District and the Lake George School District.

Warrensburg CSD Superintendent Amy Langworthy said she received a call from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, asking for buses to help transport the injured people to safety. Langworthy says she immediately agreed and sent buses and their school resource officer to help.

“I, along with every other superintendent and school district, would immediately say yes that we should assist and help emergency services and obviously the crash victims. So he, along with Matt Fish, our school resource officer, went to the scene and did just that and did really great job I give them a lot of credit, they’re taking a bus, and victims who were just in a bus accident and putting them on a bus and taking them to safety.”

The Lake George School District sent a bus to the crash scene to transport victims to the Lake George Fire Department to be assessed and treated. A medivac helicopter also landed at the high school’s field.

At this time, the Glens Falls Hospital says there are twelve patients from the crash at the hospital. None are in critical condition. Albany Medical Center confirms that they have one patient in their facility.