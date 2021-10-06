Leaf Peeping: Fall Foliage Skyrides

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we near peak fall foliage in parts of our region, NEWS10 is exploring the best ways to leaf peep in the Capital Region – by land, by water and by sky. Do we have your attention?

If you’re not afraid of heights, the scenic skyride attraction at Gore Mountain gives you one of the best views of the High Peaks and Southern Adirondacks from up above.

“You can just jump onto the lift and take in the great views as you’re going up the mountain and once you get there you can see for miles around,” said Gore Mountain Marketing Manager Stephanie Backes.

This weekend, Oct. 9 and 10, they will be running the Adirondack Express chairlift and the Northwoods Gondola. With both lifts running, enjoy the unique opportunity to take different skyrides by hiking between the lifts via the Ruby Run trail.

After Sunday, their summer/fall operations wrap up for 2021 and they look ahead to the start of the winter season.

A roundtrip skyride ticket is under $25. For more ticketing details, visit their website.