QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for weekday single-lane reductions along Route 9L, or Ridge Road, in Queensbury through mid-July for repaving. The paving is taking place on the 3.5-mile stretch between Route 254, or Quaker Road, and Sunnyside Road, or Route 39, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The DOT said lane closures are not scheduled to occur during Americade in June. All properties within the work site will also remain accessible during construction.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

