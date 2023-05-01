LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LakeGeorge.TV, Warren County’s new countywide video streaming app and channel, launched on Monday to detail local businesses, attractions, people, and more. The platform currently has over 230 videos and was developed by Hood Communications, an affiliate of Look Media Resource of Glens Falls.

The app will offer categorized videos for whatever it may be viewers are looking for when it comes to businesses, organizations, recreation areas, and more. The app is available on all digital devices, including smart televisions, and streaming players like AppleTV, iOS/Android, and ROKU.

LakeGeorge.TV was funded by Warren County occupancy tax proceeds for not only residents but potential visitors of the region to see what Warren County has to offer.

“We are happy to announce LakeGeorge.TV is ready for residents, visitors, and businesses to use and enjoy! You will find a wide variety of informational videos that detail many businesses, attractions, and recreation areas from around WarrenCounty, and the LakeGeorge.TV video library is growing by the day,” said Gene Merlino, Lake Luzerne Supervisor and Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tourism Committee. “We thank Hood Communications and our local business owners for making this new resource available in time for summer here in Warren County.”