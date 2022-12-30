LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man is on probation, police say, after he broke into a house on Caldwell Avenue and assaulted the person inside. It happened around 5:30 p.m., at 47 Caldwell, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew P. Charlson, 43, was arrested at the scene, police said. He was taken back to the sheriff’s office, where he was processed for first-degree burglary, a felony, and arraigned in CAP Court.

Charlson was released on probation. His arrest was handled by Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer Blake MacWhinnie.