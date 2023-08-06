LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man was arrested following a hit-and-run incident, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Delbert Machicao, 50, faces multiple charges.

On August 4 at 5:58 p.m., police responded to the intersection of State Route 9 and Bloody Pond Road in Lake George for the report of a crash involving a car and a bicycle. Officers determined that the bicyclist had been struck by a Jeep Wrangler that failed to stop at a nearby stop sign, ejecting the cyclist from the bike.

The rider sustained a fractured femur and ankle, and was transported to Albany Medical Center. The driver of the Wrangler fled the scene, but witnesses were able to catch the vehicle’s registration.

Police were able to identify the driver as Machicao and he was taken into custody. He was charged with leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, in addition to multiple traffic violations.

Machicao was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is set to return to Lake George Court on August 10.