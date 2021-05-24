Lake George Family Truckster is turning heads, spreading smiles in the area

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Inspired by National Lampoon’s Vacation series starring Chevy Chase, The Lake George Family Truckster looks like its straight from the set of the movies. And it’s not just one, there’s triplets!

Tom Dittus and his wife Chrissy are behind the collection of station wagons. Dittus originally purchased his first station about five years ago because it has great storage.

After people started comparing the vehicle to the movies, the collection began.

A local man is keeping the spirit of National Lampoon’s Vacation series alive with his collection of station wagons.



Meet the triplets next week! @WTEN https://t.co/aMNFWIccMT #News10inYourTown pic.twitter.com/3mFJp9KVP6 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) May 19, 2021

The crown jewel of the collection came more recently after he saw the metallic pea, wood paneling replica car online from a seller in Iowa. Before the seller could put it on Ebay, he made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Dittus has a collection of autographs from his favorite musicians on his first baby. There’s one he’s holding out for: Chevy Chase.

“Like a lot of people I saw the movie and I saw it again and again and again,” he said.

Tom & Chrissy of Lake George Family Truckster going to be on WTEN tomorrow morning (Monday) with @casshudson We’re excited to be hosting them and the Truckster this coming Sunday for VACATION @drivein32, so be sure to tune in and get a sneak preview:) pic.twitter.com/0210Oe3Pej — Greenville’s Drive-In 32 (@drivein32) May 24, 2021

This Sunday, the Greenville Drive-In 32 is hosting the Lake George Family Truckster for a showing of VACATION. Here’s ticketing information, if you’re interested in attending.