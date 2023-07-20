LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search for a new mascot is nearing the finish line. The student advisory committee for the Lake George Central School District has announced four finalists for the district’s new nickname.

The selections were reviewed by the committee and the choices are thoroughly explained in the voting process. The finalists are the Lake George Falcons; Lake George Islanders; Lake George Lakers; and Lake George Owls.

“We had over 270 suggestions from the community. These are the final candidates from the committee who have worked diligently to incorporate the guiding principles and district values. We have had a thorough process led by our students since last fall and we are excited to find out what nickname will be selected by the community,” said Superintendent John Luthringer.

The final survey will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23. The nickname with the most votes will become the new nickname for the Lake George Central School District. The community can vote online here.