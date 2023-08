LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash in Lake George on I-87 Northway northbound near Exit 22; U.S. 9; NY 9N in Lake George to Exit 23; NY 28 has closed all lanes. Drivers in the area should proceed with caution and expect delays. According to New York State Police, no one was injured in the crash.

Police say two commercial vehicles initially crashed, followed by multiple secondary crashes due to the first one. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.