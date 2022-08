LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing on Route 9 in Lake George. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the scene, near Burch Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was headed north when they crashed. They were pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information was provided.