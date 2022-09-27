LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lake George American Legion will be celebrating its one hundredth anniversary on Sunday, October 2. All are welcome to come and celebrate the veterans of the area.

The celebration will kick off with a parade at noon, starting on Beach Road, and will head up toward Canada Street. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a chicken barbeque at the Legion Post. Attendees will have to spend $20 for either eating in or taking out. A community band concert will be held following the barbeque at 7 p.m. To cap off the celebration, there will be a fireworks display at the McDonald Pier at Shepard Park, starting at 8:30 p.m. The Legion Post will be having an open house from noon-9 p.m.

The American Legion, commonly referred to as the Legion, is a non-profit organization of U.S. war veterans, and has state, U.S. territory, and overseas departments, which are in turn made of local posts.