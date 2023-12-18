GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation will be presenting their annual Kiwanis Duck Race. The event is scheduled for January 26 at 7 p.m.

The race will be held in the Cool Insuring Area during the Adirondack Thunder game. Cash prizes of $1,500, $300 and $224 ($2,024 total) will be awarded to first, second and third place respectively, while one lucky ticket holder will be selected raffle-style for the $1 million grand prize.

The event will benefit multiple non-profits in the area, including WAIT House, Greater Glens Falls Senior Citizens Center, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, BSA Troop & Cub Scout Pack 6016 Queensbury and the Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation. Money raised directly by Kiwanis goes toward scholarships for local school Key Clubs.

Cool Insuring Arena is located at 1 Civic Center Plaza in Glens Falls. Duck tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the event or by contacting each participating organization through the links above. Ticket holders do not need to be present at the event to win.