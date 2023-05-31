LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the 40th year, thousands of motorcyclists will pack the streets of Lake George for Americade this weekend. Director, Christian Dutcher, said while the event is in town, it’s more important than ever to look out for bikes, and drive safely.

He’s also hosting several events to make motorcyclists feel more comfortable. “Basic or advanced riders can all get better at Americade,” he said.

Something New York State Motorcycle Safety Program Director Brandi Behling is passionate about. “We always suggest for everyone to get a safety course in, whether they’re new or old at it,” said Behling. “Take the safety course. It improves your skills, which may save your life.”

Behling also said it’s important for riders to keep their head on a swivel. “Wear all your gear, watch all the way around you, have a 360,” she stressed. “Make sure you’re watching the people coming up behind you, watch in front of you, watch to the side of you. At the end of the day, it’s the rider themself that makes the safe choices.”

To teach you how to make those choices, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation is offering a skills lab on top of Prospect Mountain. That way, they can be sure the training doesn’t stop after your basic rider course.

“This is an opportunity for them to be able to practice their skills, and just brush up on things,” said Rider Coach/Trainer, Bob Simpson. “And they pick and choose what they want to do. Where they might think their weaknesses are or need a little more work. That’s what, in my opinion, makes it so special.”

Ron Nichols told NEWS10 it already makes him feel safer on the roads. “This sets you up to be prepared for things that are, like, unforeseen; you really weren’t planning for on the roads,” said Nichols. “So that it’ll come naturally.”

The lessons are free, and Dutcher said this weekend, the expo will be too. “For the first time ever, we’re open Sunday, and we’re free,” he exclaimed. “It’s going to be huge. So, if you’re going to see an Americade ever, this is the one to see.”