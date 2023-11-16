LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Loudonville man was convicted for illegally photographing a woman in a shower at the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground. A Warren County Jury found Mark L. Siciliano, 46, guilty of three counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

The incident occurred on August 6, 2022. The victim’s boyfriend reportedly discovered and confronted Siciliano and forced him to delete the picture. Siciliano was arrested by New York State Police shortly afterward.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2024. Siciliano was remanded to the Warren County Jail.