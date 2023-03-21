Head to the Sagamore on April 7 for a free evening lecture by historians Robert Engel and Bill Gates.

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 7, historians Bill Gates and Robert Engel will present an evening lecture about the history of the Great Camp Sagamore and The Sagamore Resort. The event will be held at the Sagamore Resort Conference Center and run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar while looking through historic artifacts and photographs from the Great Camp Sagamore and the Bolton Historical Museum.

From 7 to 8 p.m., presentations will be made by Great Camp Sagamore Historian Robert Engel and Bolton Landing local Historian and Author Bill Gates on the histories of Great Camp Sagamore and the Sagamore Resort. Questions will follow the lecture at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free! Visit sagamore.org/a-tale-of-two-sagamores or email Samantha at sstrzepek@greatcampsagamore.org to RSVP