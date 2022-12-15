JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Dippikill Road, near Glen Creek Road in Johnsburg, will be closed for a while, according to a press release from the Warren County Department of Public Works. Drivers will be detoured onto State Route 28, across Glen-Athol Road, and onto Parker Cross Road.

The bridge carrying Dippikill Road over Glen Creek is owned by Warren County, was built in 1977, and is scheduled for replacement starting in spring 2023. Deterioration of steel structural elements has led to the New York State Department of Transportation flagging the bridge as unsafe.

The bridge will remain closed to all traffic until the replacement project is successfully completed. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2023 and be complete during summer 2023.

If you have any questions, call the Warren County Department of Public Works at (518) 761-6556.