QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Historical Society is continuing to accept submissions through the end of the year for its historical memoirs project. The finished book will be published in 2023.

Dozens of writers from around the region and around the country have contributed to the project with interesting and heartwarming stories of living in, or visiting, Warren County. Recollections of life on the farm and in the mountains, schools, church activities, fun at Lake George, shopping trips to downtown Glens Falls, and more are intermingled with heartfelt coming-of-age tales and personal anecdotes that savor the individual writer’s “voice” and document life in the county over the past two centuries.

Warren County Voices captures the nostalgia of the past with glimpses into the future through generational memories of both residents and visitors.

Those interested are asked to submit their memories as a Word document to publications@wcnyhs.org by December 31. Stories should preferably be one to five pages, with photos, if desired. Writing and editing support will be provided by the WCHS.

Sample writings:

“Growing up in the early 1950’s was growing up before computers, VCRs, DVDs, iPads, and the many electronics of today. We (brothers Roscoe, Don and Dave, and sister Jen) had to make or create our own games and other means of entertainment. Television wouldn’t come to our home until I was about ten years old in the late fifties. My father worked at the New York State Fish Hatchery off Hudson Avenue in the northern end of Warrensburg. He retired in 1971, at which time he was making a whopping $7,200 per year; not a lot to raise five kids on. My mother worked at various jobs, including making wedding cakes, in order to ‘make ends meet.’ “ – John Hastings, Queensbury

“As a young girl, I loved to ride my bike all over Glens Falls. I knew every street and alley. On my blue Rollfast, I felt free. I loved to look at the houses and architecture of my city. Just as my mother was, I was a ‘Hometown U.S.A. girl.’ Walking downstreet’ on Saturdays was a real treat. My favorite place to go was Crandall Public Library, where I would pick out several books, then go to Woolworth’s for a ham salad sandwich and a Coke (using my babysitting money) and to see my Aunt Alta who worked in the knitting department. I loved to do shopping for my mom at Mac’s Drugstore or Russell and Wait’s. Before I headed home, I’d stop at Matt’s Pastries to buy walnut tarts for my parents and chocolate chip cookies for me and my siblings. I knew every crack in the sidewalks on both sides of Glen Street from years of walking to and from downtown.” – Teri Podnorszki Rogers, Glens Falls

“I live in Brant Lake, and we don’t have a lot of people in our town or a lot of things to do if you’re ten and have nothing more than a bike for transportation, so a lot of time is spent in the woods. All the kids from around the pond would get together and go on an adventure. Sometimes we were explorers, sometimes dragons, sometimes just kids. It was fun. It was six kids running through the woods chasing each other, figuring out the rules to a game that may or may not have existed.” – Ruth Brior, Brant Lake