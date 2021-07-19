Infant dies from injuries after July 4 assault

Warren County

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Glens Falls Police Department, an unnamed seven-week-old infant died on Friday while being treated for injuries inflicted by Tyler M. Zaugg, 19, of Glens Falls.

Zaugg was arrested on July 4 after the alleged assault on Broad Street. Currently, the charges against him are first- and second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed. They said no further information will be released for now, and that the baby’s name is being withheld.

