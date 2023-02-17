LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to recent warm temperatures, Ice Castles is extending its closure to this weekend through Monday, February 20. This comes after Ice Castles were closed on February 15 and 16 due to the same reason.

Ice Castles communications manager Melissa Smuzynski explains they’ve contacted all ticket holders through Monday, February 20 informing them of the cancellation and have begun the process of issuing refunds. The Polar Pub ice bar and the Mystic Light Walk will both be open and free to visit Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 5 through 10 p.m. Smuzynski says they will reassess the castle after the weekend to see if we will be able to reopen next weekend and the week after, but so far they have not put tickets on sale for future dates.