LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 23, Environmental Conservation Officers set up a deer decoy to address illegal road hunting. A pickup truck with two individuals inside was seen driving toward the decoy.

ECOs observed an individual get out of the truck and fire a rifle at the decoy. The individual was issued violations, including possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and discharging a firearm from a public roadway.