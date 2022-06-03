GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the summer of 2022, Boralex Hydro Operations will need to temporarily lower water levels on the Hudson River upstream of the Glens Falls/South Glens Falls Route 9 Bridge. Routine dam maintenance will require reducing water levels up to eight feet below the normal operating range.

Boralex is dedicated to completing this work as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize impacts on recreational users. Because of this work, the City of Glens Falls will need to close the swimming area at Haviland’s Cove while the dam maintenance is being performed. Updates on the timing of the closure will be released as the project timeline is solidified.

Regardless of the closure, the City’s Recreation Department will again provide swim lessons from June 27 through August 5 at the Glens Falls High School pool, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. To sign up, visit the City of Glens Falls website, under the recreation tab.

Also, the pool at the East Field recreation area will open this summer starting June 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials say they regret the inconveniences this project may present, “but unfortunately this long-overdue maintenance must be completed this summer.” The project has been reviewed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, US Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and New York State Historic Preservation Office.

Work will get underway in mid-to-late June and is expected to continue throughout the summer. Updates will be available on Boralex’s website.