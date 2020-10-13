Hudson Falls woman arrested for reportedly selling drugs to Narcotics Enforcement Unit

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Angela Hooper, 28, of Hudson Falls was arrested on October 7 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Police say that, during an investigation, Hooper sold drugs to the Warren County NEU on multiple occasions while she was under state patrol supervision.

Hooper was charged with the following class B felonies:

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
  • Two Counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Hooper was arraigned in Warren County Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000/$150,000 bail and a pending parole violation.

