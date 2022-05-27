QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hudson Falls man has been taken to Albany Medical Center after a serious motorcycle crash on Dix Avenue in Queensbury, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the crash around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, where they found John C. Wallace, 41, had been hit by an SUV.

Officials say alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in this crash. There have been no charges filed against the driver of the SUV. The incident is currently under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department and the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad. There has been no update on the well-being of the motorcycle driver.