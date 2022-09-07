LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Engines are roaring for the 33 annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show. The family-friendly event takes place throughout the streets of Lake George starting Thursday, September 8.

Car aficionados are gathering in Lake George for the annual Adirondack National Car Show. Thursday and Friday hold registration, the kick-off party, raffles, and a cruise down Canada Street for owners to show off their classic cars. Owners’ cars will be on full display on Saturday as they have a chance to win awards including, Senior Winners, Favorite 50 Cars, Favorite Corvette Award, Favorite Mustang Award, President’s Pick Award, Ladies’ Choice, Sheriff’s Pick, and over two dozen more! The winners circle awards ceremony will take place on Sunday.

The event is not just open to car lovers but to everyone. There will be raffles, family activities, fireworks, crazy amounts of vendors and so much more for attendees to enjoy. Kids also have a chance to show their skills by coloring their favorite cars.

Schedule

Thursday, September 8 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Registration is open. You can pick up registration materials at the registration tent if in the area. 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Kick-Off Party: The Albany Rods and Kustoms Adirondack Nationals Kick-Off Party is back and the theme is the 1970s

Friday, September 9 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Registration at Fort William Henry’s main entrance. Registration and Car Show for Pre-registered Vehicles. Pre-registered vehicles will receive the 26th Annual Adirondack Nationals window sticker and will be parked on the grounds by club staff. Window sticker must stay present on a vehicle for early entry on Saturday. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Women’s Oasis vendors in Fort William Henry Conference Center 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Fort William Henry Museum Tours – Tours are every hour on the hour 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Shuttle to the Lake George Outlets every half hour 12 p.m. – 50/50 winners announced – 1st drawing 4 p.m. – 50/50 winners announced – 2nd drawing 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Cruisin’ on Canada Street – Only for registered cars All day – DJ spinning sounds, Vendor Lot Lower Area, Show N’ Shine

Saturday, September 10 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Check-in for registered cars (with window stickers). Gates will open for registered vehicles with window stickers at 7:00am. Drive through Fort William Henry’s main entrance (using 2 lanes). You must arrive by 9 a.m. or you risk losing your space. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Women’s Oasis vendors in Fort William Henry Conference Center 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Fort William Henry Museum Tours – Tours are every hour on the hour 9 a.m. – Full – Open Registration – Fort George Road lake End (space providing) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Station WCKM Live Broadcast 10 a.m. – Done – Coloring contest for kids in the back of the Fort William Henry Hotel, with a scenic view of Lake George. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Shuttle to the Lake George Outlets every half hour 12 p.m. – 50/50 winners announced – 1st drawing 4 p.m. – 50/50 winners announced – 2nd drawing, Raffle and contest winners announced 4 p.m. – Awards presentation 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Cruisin’ on Canada Street – Only for registered cars 10 p.m. – Fireworks over Lake George (Saturday only) All day – DJ spinning sounds, Vendor Lot Lower Area

Sunday, September 11 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Women’s Oasis vendors in Fort William Henry Conference Center 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Vendor Area 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Winner’s Circle Car Show Awards Ceremony in front of Fort William Henry



If you haven’t registered your car yet, there’s always next year because vehicle registration is now closed. The event is $15 per person for all four days, and children under 12 are free. The event asks not to bring your dogs as a safety policy for the public. Drones are also prohibited on Fort William property. Please refer to the Adirondack Nationals website for more information on the event and photos from previous years.