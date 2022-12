LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will be hosting a holiday pajama party open house on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To register, call (518) 668-2528.

Santa Clause will be in attendance, with crafts, snacks, and a free book for every child. All families are welcome. The Caldwell-Lake George Library is located on 336 Canada Street, Lake George.