QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State troopers say no one was injured after an allegedly drunken Greenwich man caused a hit-and-run crash on Aviation Road in Queensbury last week. The wreck happened at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2.

Troopers stopped Justin C. Wade, 42, of Greenwich on Dixon Road shortly after the crash. He was violating several traffic laws, police said, and his car matched the description of the one that fled the crash.

While speaking with Wade, officers allegedly noticed he was drunk. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and taken to the State Police barracks in Queensbury for processing, where he registered a 0.18% blood alcohol content (BAC), according to police.

Wade was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. His next court date has not been made public.