BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 10 at 8:15 p.m., Warren County 911 asked for Forest Ranger help regarding a group hiking Cat and Thomas Mountains in Bolton. One of the hikers in the group got separated and called for help.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Ranger Charles Kabrehl responded to the coordinates provided by 911 and found the missing hiker about one-half mile from the Edgecomb Pond trailhead. Ranger Kabrehl brought the subject, an 18-year-old from the Bronx, back to the trailhead where they were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The DEC reminds hikers to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Information on trail quality, hiking essentials, and other helpful tips are available on DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information websites.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, they should call (833) NYS-RANGERS. If you need urgent assistance, you can always call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for specific information on a given location, the DEC website has phone numbers listed for every Ranger by region.