Highway superintendent arrested for being ‘belligerent’ after car rolls into Hudson River

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 11, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Warrensburg Road west of 1000 Acres Ranch Resort in Stony Creek for a report of a rolled over car that partially landed in the Hudson River.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that Tanice Sumner, 42, of Stony Creek was the only person in the car. Sumner was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital for minor injuries.

While patrols were investigating the accident, Stony Creek Highway Superintendent Neil Bradley arrived and walked out onto the ice covering the Hudson River. Bradley began taking pictures of the car. Deputies say they advised Bradley “numerous times” to get off the ice due to safety concerns. Bradley then became “belligerent” and continued to take pictures with his cell phone.

Bradley was then arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. He was released and is due to appear in the Stony Creek Town Court at a later date.