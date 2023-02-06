LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Life’s too short for a normal tour!” That’s the motto Tiki Tours has lived by since it started floating around Lake George in 2016.

With its recent expansion into Saratoga Lake, the company is looking to do some rebranding. In a Facebook post last Monday, January 30, they said, “as we expand our brand, we need some ideas for a little change-up in our name! So, give us your best!”

There are a few guidelines to follow if you think you’ve got the perfect name. It can only include three words, and two of them have to be “tiki tours.” The brand would also like to stay water-centric, so keep that in mind.

Recent submissions include “Tropical Tiki Tours, Adirondack Tiki Tours, and Tiki Boat Tours.” To send in your ideas, visit the company’s, Facebook Page.