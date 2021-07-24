Harmful algal bloom spotted at Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last week, staff at the Lake George Association (LGA) spotted cyanobacteria floating on the surface of the water at three locations near Lake George Village. They called it a small, short-lived harmful algal bloom (HAB).

Staff took pictures at one of the three locations—near Hall’s Marina—and reported the algal bloom to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for an investigation. According to the LGA, DEC initially confirmed the cyanobacteria as an HAB based on the photograph sent in. Lab analysis later confirmed that the sample met the HAB classification standard, making this the third such bloom at Lake George. in two years.

The LGA’s weekly water quality sampling on Tuesday turned up cyanobacteria in the water column near Million Dollar Beach, Shephard’s Park Beach, and at a third spot between those beaches. DEC has said there are “no concerns related to public drinking water regarding this bloom at this time.” They also said: