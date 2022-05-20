WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The twenty-third annual ‘Green Thumb Perennial Swap’ sponsored by Warrensburg Beautification Inc., will be held on Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 28 from 9 a.m. till noon. The event will take place along the banks of the scenic Schroon River in the Warrensburgh Mills Historic District, Route 418 (River Street).

Attendees are encouraged to bring their plants in any size or shape container and exchange them for ones of equal size or value. Master Gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension will be on hand to collect your soil samples for testing and provide informational handouts on various gardening topics and reference materials to help identify any mystery species.

This event will provide an opportunity for those just starting to learn how to start gardening with expert advice. Master Gardeners will share and hopefully answer any questions you may have regarding your soil and light conditions, hardiness zone, and possible microclimate.

Officials said, copies of “Warrensburgh Wildflowers – Seasonal Wildflowers in the Southern Adirondack Region” will also be available to purchase. This event is open to the public.

For further details about this event please contact Teresa Whalen, Chairperson, Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. by phone or text (518) 466-5497 or e-mail at taawhalen@yahoo.com.