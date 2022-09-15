QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Flags Great Escape released a robust lineup of special events going on during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The lineup includes the return of fan-favorite events such as Fright Fest, as well as other new offerings for eventgoers.

New Events

Taste of Oktoberfest , Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. This experience will become a new fall tradition offering a selection of seasonal craft beers, German cuisine and fun games.

, Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. This experience will become a new fall tradition offering a selection of seasonal craft beers, German cuisine and fun games. Thrills by Day Kid’s Boo Fest , Oct. 1 to Oct. 30. This is a daytime event, filled with Halloween activities, entertainment, trick-or-treat trails and other less-than-scary experiences, suited for toddlers and children looking to get in on Halloween fun.

, Oct. 1 to Oct. 30. This is a daytime event, filled with Halloween activities, entertainment, trick-or-treat trails and other less-than-scary experiences, suited for toddlers and children looking to get in on Halloween fun. Wild West Fest, June 2023. Happening in Ghost Town, Charley’s Saloon will be making BBQ dishes to enjoy, while watching Western-themed entertainment to celebrate the nostalgia of Ghost Town.

June 2023. Happening in Ghost Town, Charley’s Saloon will be making BBQ dishes to enjoy, while watching Western-themed entertainment to celebrate the nostalgia of Ghost Town. Hurricane Harbor Luau, July 2023. Take a dip while taking in the entertainment at Hurricane Harbor.

Returning Events

Girl Scout Day, June 3, 2023. A special event just for scouts, with exclusive activities, ride time, and catered buffet meals.

June 3, 2023. A special event just for scouts, with exclusive activities, ride time, and catered buffet meals. Oktoberfest, September 16-24, 2023. The fall tradition in the Adirondacks will include German music and dancing, festive foods, fun games and a selection of seasonal craft beers along with a traditional polka band.

September 16-24, 2023. The fall tradition in the Adirondacks will include German music and dancing, festive foods, fun games and a selection of seasonal craft beers along with a traditional polka band. Fright Fest, October 2023. Thrills by day and fright by night, the park will come alive with scare zones, dark rides and haunted houses.

For more information, you can go to the Six Flags website for further events and gatherings.