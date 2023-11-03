LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Granville man linked to a fatal Queensbury crash in May was sentenced to time in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter. Michael Campbell II, 40, will serve two to six years in the New York State prison system.

Nicholas Canning, 33, of Queensbury, passed away following the head-on collision. Campbell admitted to drinking beer before the crash. He recorded a 0.13% blood-alcohol content after the crash.

District Attorney Carusone commends the civilian witnesses who stopped at the crash scene to render aid to the victim and assist police.