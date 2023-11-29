QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A government agency job fair will be held on Tuesday at the Queensbury Central Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fire station is located at 17 Lafayette Street.

Warren County Department of Workforce Development partnered with municipalities and school districts around Warren and Washington Counties to organize the event. There is no charge for entities or businesses to be a part of the event. Local government entities that would like to be represented, or anyone with questions, may call (518) 743-0925 or email ochsendorfl@warrencountyny.gov.

“We received a lot of feedback during our October job fair in Glens Falls that job seekers were interested in more information about opportunities in local government,” said Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County Director of Workforce Development. “We expect to have a good mix of professions and agencies represented, so this event will be a great opportunity to learn more about local public sector careers.“