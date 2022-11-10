GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fugitive from Glens Falls is being held in Warren County Jail after Troopers found her at a home in Queensbury, according to a release from the New York State Police. Andrea M. Stewart, 36, was arrested on Monday.

Officers were sent to the Queensbury house on an unrelated matter at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. There, they spotted Stewart, who was wanted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Stewart was arrested at the scene. In the process, Troopers allegedly found several illegal drugs on her.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Stewart was taken to the State Police Barracks in Queensbury for processing. She was brought to the Warren County Correctional Facility, where she awaits arraignment.