GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 57-year-old Glens Falls woman was arrested for alleged narcotic sales. Debra L. Marciano is facing a felony charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Police conducted controlled drug buy operations from Marciano after receiving complaints of drug activity from citizens.

Marciano was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and remanded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility. She is being held on unrelated charges.