GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man is in county lockup after police found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Peter M. Morales, 47, was stopped near the intersection of Shippey Street and Garfield Street in Glens Falls around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, Morales blew a stop sign before they pulled him over. When they walked up to the car to question him, officers allegedly spotted the drugs. The total amount was not specified in the press release.

Morales was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a felony.

He was held in police lockup and arraigned on February 5 in Warren County CAP Court. Following arraignment, Morales was sent to Warren County Jail with no bail.