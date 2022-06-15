GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Being a seamstress is in the fabric of Dawn Lettus’ DNA. Coming from a long line of seamstresses, working in The Shirt Factory is a full circle moment for the business owner.

While a large portion of her business comes from alterations, her passion lies in taking lost and forgotten items and turning them into trendy apparel. Ten years ago she started taking neckties and transforming them into aprons.

“Now it has a lot to do with memory things if someone has lost a loved one, I will make an apron for them, bags,” said Dawn.

It takes 11 neckties to make an apron, she says. She also takes sweaters and turns them into mittens and converts jeans into accessories.

Her retail shop is located on the first floor of The Shirt Factory in Glens Falls. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. She also offers sewing classes, to keep the art of being a seamstress alive, every other Sunday.