Glens Falls provides update on Dix Ave. construction

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As work on Dix Avenue continues to upgrade the water lines, sewer lines, and roadway, the city says there will be water disruptions to the surrounding homes and businesses, potentially shutting off water for up to four hours.

The City of Glens Falls recommend water customers take certain actions in advance of the shut down, including:

Finish tasks that use water, such as clothes washing and dish washing, prior to the scheduled shut down

Avoid using water during the shut down, such as turning on faucets, flushing toilets, or bathing, as this may cause air to be trapped in the system and could damage water heaters or other appliances

Fill containers with water for drinking, toilet flushing, or sanitation

Run water from all faucets for a short time once water service is restored

The expected schedule for water disruptions are:

April 13 on Prospect Street and Orchard Street

April 14 on Sierra Street and McDonald Street

April 15 on Sierra Street and the north side of Platt Street

April 16 on the north side of Platt Street and the north side of Uncas Street

The City adds that eastbound traffic is being diverted to Lawrence Street, with traffic on Dix Avenue limited to one way.