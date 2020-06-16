Glens Falls nurse returns to work after beating COVID-19

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a hero’s welcome for Donita Wiley, a healthcare worker who beat COVID-19. The Glens Falls Center welcomed back their beloved staff member as she returned to work Tuesday.

The Center staff, with the help of the West Glens Falls Fire Department, gathering in front of the facility to welcome back the healthcare hero with flowers, balloons and a giant American flag.

Wiley, who was on a ventilator while battling the Coronavirus, credits the hardworking staff at Glens Falls Hospital for her recovery. 

When asked why she wouldn’t want to take more time off before returning to work, she said, “I’m a workaholic.”

