GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at Glens Falls Middle School were greeted with a ‘Welcome Back’ party for their first day of school! The event was complete with music, a balloon arch and fist bumps with Gunnar, the Adirondack Thunder mascot.

On Thursday, students in the Glens Falls City School District returning back to school. At Glens Falls Middle School, students in grades 5-8 being greeted with a huge welcome party.

This year school supplies are being provided by the district, in addition to free lunch and breakfast. Families just need to have their student bring a backpack and a water bottle.

“I’m incredibly excited! This has been a very welcoming community, we’ve had a big summer, done a lot of heavy lifting to get ready for students and this is the day,” said Dr. Krislynn Dengler, the superintendent of the Glens Falls City School District.