GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins. Judge White will serve for the 2023 calendar year. The position became vacant when current Part-Time City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, Esq. resigned to take an opportunity in another state.

During Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, Mayor Collins stated, “her appointment will fulfill the unexpected departure of Nikki Moreschi. In 2021, Judge Moreschi ran for her second term, a six-year term. During the first year of her term, Moreschi took a position out of state and had to resign. But it was too late to hold an election. So, what we’re doing here is approving the appointment for the year 2023, and this (coming) year there will be an election for a new Part-Time City (Court) Judge.“

Per the Uniform City Court Act (UCT) Chapter 497, Article 21, Section 2104 entitled “Organization of city courts, whenever a vacancy in the office of city court judge occurs other than by expiration of term, the mayor of the city in which the court on which the vacancy has occurred shall appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy temporarily until the 31st day of December following the next general city election at which the vacancy can be filled.”

Ms. White is a graduate of Skidmore College and Albany Law School. She has been a practicing Attorney since 2009 when she joined the firm Miller, Mannix, Schachner, and Hafner. Ms. White became a Principal of the firm in 2016 and practices within the areas of general litigation, municipal law, real property tax assessment, business law, and real property law.

She is an active member of the Warren County Bar Association and the Adirondack Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York. She served on the Adirondack Women’s Bar Association Board for several years, including serving as Chapter President. Currently, she serves on the Boards of the Warren County Bar Association and Warren County Bar Foundation.

Ms. White will be sworn in on Saturday, December 31 at 9:30 a.m. Born and raised in Glens Falls, she currently lives in the city with her husband, Nathanial.