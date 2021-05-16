Glens Falls man arrested for robbery

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, police arrested Anthony L. Dean, 22, of Glens Falls in connection to a robbery. That’s according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, someone reported a robbery near the Speedway on Aviation Road in Queensbury. When police arrived on the scene, the victim said that Dean and an unknown man took a large amount of money from him by force. The victim said he and Dean are acquaintances.

Dean and his alleged accomplice fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived, the victim said. Police later located the vehicle at Dean’s home in Glen’s Falls. Troopers then arrested Dean and charged him with third-degree robbery.