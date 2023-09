GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls Police Department reports they have arrested Kenneth Miller, 62, 15 times since August 20. Miller faces an array of charges, including criminal contempt, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest, and criminal impersonation.

Police say that almost all the incidents have involved victims known to Miller, and there were no random acts against the general public. The cases and arrests are ongoing in Glens Falls City Court.