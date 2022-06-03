GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced the annual spring water main & fire hydrant flushing program to begin on Monday, June 6, and go through Friday, June 10. DPW said flushing will take place between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to DPW, customers may experience temporary discoloration in their water and possibly reduce water pressure during these hydrant flushing and water main blowoff operations. Officials said there is no health hazard associated with the discolored water, and to allow a few hours for discoloration to dissipate.

Residents are reminded to use caution while traveling around the hydrant flushing crews and while entering areas of water accumulation during this program. For additional information or would like to discuss this program with Water and Sewer Department staff, please contact the office during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at (518) 761-3850.