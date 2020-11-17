Glens Falls Housing Authority gets $300K+ to help relocate public housing tenants

FILE – This June 13, 2018 file photo, shows United States currency in Zelienople, Pa. The proportion of Americans without health insurance edged up in 2018 – the first increase in nearly a decade after coverage had significantly increased under President Barack Obama’s health care law. The Census Bureau also said in an annual report Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, that household income rose last year at its slowest pace in four years and finally matched its previous peak set in 1999. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $332,878 to the Glens Falls Housing Authority on Tuesday. The grant money is meant to supply tenant protection vouchers to residents assisted by public housing programs.

“These vouchers deliver on two of HUD’s top priorities: The preservation of affordable housing, and the promise of a safe and sanitary home,” said Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Residents may use these vouchers to relocate to a preferred dwelling, or for temporary housing while their units are being improved. Either way, families end up in affordable homes they can be proud of for years to come.”

The vouchers go towards relocating families who have to leave their homes in HUD’s public housing units, due to reasons like demolishing the building.

“HUD wants to ensure families living in public housing are not displaced when they learn their units will no longer be available due to demolition or mandatory conversion,” said Hunter Kurtz, Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. “This funding goes a long way with helping HUD keep its commitment to making sure people have decent, safe, and affordable housing.”

The grant is funded through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, which assists very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.